[Watch] Andre Russell breaks chair with his powerful hit during KKR's net session 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has often wowed fans with his mighty power-hitting skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hander has showcased stunning form in the ongoing 15th edition as well.

The Kolkata-based franchise took to social media earlier today to give their supporters a glimpse of Russell's recent net session. The swashbuckler can be seen hitting a powerful hit during practice. The batter smacked the ball so hard that it broke a chair that was placed on the ground.

Kolkata Knight Riders captioned the post:

"Wait for the #MuscleRussell impact at the end! 😳 @ar12russell • #KnightsInAction presented by @glancescreen | #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022."

Meanwhile, Russell has emerged as a top performer with the bat for Kolkata in this year's cash-rich league. Having amassed 227 runs from seven innings, he is currently the leading run-scorer for his side this season.

He has a magnificent strike rate of 180.15 along with an impressive batting average of 45.40 to his name.

KKR to lock horns with DC on Thursday

The Kolkata-based side will next be seen in action on Thursday (April 28) when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 41st league match of the season. The two star-studded lineups are scheduled to battle it out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR have been inconsistent with their performances this year. They have managed just three victories from their eight matches so far and are languishing in seventh position in the IPL points table.

They have lost all of their last four matches in the tournament and will be aiming to get back to winning ways with a thumping win over DC. The two-time champions had a similar start to the previous season as well, but were successful in staging a miraculous turnaround in the second half.

It remains to be seen if last year's finalists will be able to come up with an inspiring performance this time around as well to make it to the all-important playoffs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit