IPL 2022: [Watch] Angry Matthew Wade throws helmet, smashes bat in dressing room after controversial dismissal vs RCB

In what will at least earn him a fine, Matthew Wade poured all his anger of getting out via a dubious decision into the Gujarat Titans (GT) dressing room on Thursday.

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter threw his helmet on the wall and smashed his own gear multiple times with his teammates watching with caution.

Wade was adjudged LBW against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the sixth over of the first innings. He went for the sweep and, from the naked eye, seemed to have missed it, with the ball hitting his pad.

But the left-hander was confident that he had edged it and went for a review straight away.

As it turned out, in the spin-vision camera angle, there seemed to be a clear deflection when the ball went past the bat. However, the Ultra Edge didn't show any 'spike' at that moment, forcing the third umpire to stick with the on-field call.

Wade was fuming as he walked back to the pavilion and the frustration that perhaps built upon the walk came out in the dressing room. Here's how:

Before he reached the dressing room, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also had a small consoling chat with him. After he had smashed the dressing room, members of the Titans squad were seen discussing his dismissal with him as well.

Later, he was also spotted near the boundary rope talking with Maxwell, his national teammate.

Wade has been short of runs this season. In seven matches before this one, he had scored 98 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 115.29. He was dropped after the first few games and looked out of touch since.

Getting out at 16 (13) when he was looking good for many more would have hurt the 34-year-old.

This dismissal is also likely to raise criticism on why the HotSpot technology, which uses infrared systems and works well with Ultra-Edge, isn't being used in the IPL.

Hardik Pandya, David Miller rebuild after Matthew Wade controversy

After the wicket which could have derailed the innings, skipper Hardik Pandya and middle-order batter David Miller have shown superb maturity to take the team to 122-3 in the 16th over.

