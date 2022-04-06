IPL 2022: [Watch] 'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis' stunning no-look six vs Varun Chakravarthy

South African batting sensation Dewald Brevis, popularly known as 'Baby AB', showed glimpses on Wednesday of why he's hyped up as the next big thing. The 18-year-old right-handed batter made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) and played a firecracker knock of 29 (19), weaved with two boundaries and as many sixes.

His second maximum was the best of the lot. It came in the eight over when Shreyas Iyer, trying to stop the onslaught, handed the ball to mystery spinner Varun Chakravrthy. However, an unfazed Brewis remained unperturbed.

On the first ball - a scrambled-seam delivery from Chakravarthy - the youngster put his head down, advanced a big stride out and hoicked the ball nonchalantly over mid-wicket for an 81-meter no-look six.

Here's a video of the same:

He had come in at No. 3 with MI in trouble at 6-1 after 2.5 overs. However, much like his idol, South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend AB de Villiers, Brevis instantly changed the momentum of the innings. Thanks to his exploits, MI reached 46 off eight overs before Brevis got out.

Though De Villiers rarely played such no-look shots, Brevis' effort was reminiscent of Washington Sundar's no-look six against Nathan Lyon last year.

Varun Chakravarthy has last laugh against Dewald Brevis

Although the eighth over started with Brevis' brilliant six, Chakravarthy took his revenge on the fifth delivery. The South African tried to sweep a similar scrambled-seam delivery from the spinner ,but the line was outside the off-stump this time. Brevis missed, and wicketkeeper Sam Billings removed the bails in a flash.

The bowler didn't think there was a stumping chance initially, but the English gloveman was sure. The umpire's referral showed that the batter was outside the crease by at least an inch.

