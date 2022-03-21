[Watch] Bumrah, Pollard and 'Baby AB' hit the MI nets ahead of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) stars Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and new recruit Dewald Brevis trained for the first time ahead of the IPL 2022 season after completing their quarantine.

MI post a daily video series on YouTube titled 'Mumbai Indians Daily', where they update fans with the ongoings in the camp of the five-time IPL champions. Monday's video began with the likes of Mayank Markande, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma wearing the new jersey and answering some questions.

Later, Pollard, Bumrah and Brevis were seen making their way to the ground for their training session. There was a brief interaction between Bumrah and Brevis where the star pacer hailed the youngster as a player to watch out for.

The video ended with Pollard walking into the nets to face some deliveries. Here is the complete video:

Can a new-look MI lift their record sixth IPL title in 2022?

Mumbai Indians have perhaps had the most difficult decision to make while retaining their four players. Arguably termed as the best T20 team across the leagues in the world, it was tough for them to let go of some of their championship winning players like Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya.

However, they welcomed some new signings and with their Indian core almost intact, the five-time champions will be keen on reaching the playoffs once again. Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakyumar Yadav were the four players that the five-time champions retained ahead of the auction.

MI broke the bank for Ishan Kishan for the first time in their history and spent a whopping INR 15.25 crores on the southpaw. The Mumbai Indians also made some exciting signings, including young Proteas star Dewald Brevis and powerful all-rounder Tim David.

Although the Mumbai Indians invested heavily in Jofra Archer, he won't be available for the IPL 2022 season. This makes things interesting as there are a number of spots up for grabs in MI's playing XI. They will need their uncapped stars to shine and if that happens, there is a good chance they will bag their sixth title.

