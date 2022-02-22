IPL 2022: [Watch] CSK's special tribute to Faf du Plessis 

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis' stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came to an end as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed him for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The Chennai-based franchise took to social media on Tuesday (February 22) to dedicate a heartfelt tribute to the veteran batter. The Proteas star has contributed significantly to CSK's success over the years with his superlative batting performances.

It is worth mentioning that Chennai is du Plessis' first IPL franchise. He represented them from 2011 to 2015; and then again from 2018 to 2021 in the cash-rich league. While CSK did express interest in re-signing him at the IPL 2022 auction, du Plessis was ultimately roped in by RCB for ₹7 crores.

CSK posted on Instagram:

"Leg13nd in Yellove! #SuperKingForever💛 📹 Super Faf Memories."

The right-handed batter has featured in 100 matches in the competition, in which he has amassed 2935 runs at an impressive average of 34.9. The South African was an integral part of the side's title-winning campaign.

With 633 runs from 16 matches, du Plessis finished as the second-highest run-getter in the previous edition of the Indian T20 extravaganza. He took the Kolkata Kight Riders bowlers to the cleaners in the final and was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his knock of 86.

Faf du Plessis to play for RCB in IPL 2022

The 37-year-old will ply trade for the Bangalore-based franchise in this year's IPL. Considering his experience, the seasoned campaigner has emerged as one of the frontrunners to lead RCB in IPL 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Every important decision needs preparation, and the think tank planned Faf du Plessis’s auction pick well ahead of the #IPLAuction , considering the experience and the leadership value he brings to the group. Watch to find out how it all unfolded. Every important decision needs preparation, and the think tank planned Faf du Plessis’s auction pick well ahead of the #IPLAuction, considering the experience and the leadership value he brings to the group. Watch to find out how it all unfolded.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/JpnvWCcT7Y

RCB squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohd. Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Fin Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Millind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar