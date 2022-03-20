[Watch] CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad wishes teammate R Sai Kishore on his wedding in a funny way ahead of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad shares a great camaraderie with teammate R Sai Kishore. The 25-year-old recently extended his best wishes to Sai Kishore, who is about to get married on Sunday.

In a video posted by CSK on YouTube, Ruturaj Gaikwad was seen pulling the leg of Sai Kishore while watching the latter's reception video. Gaikwad observed Sai Kishore's body language during his reception and made some light comments on the same.

Here's the video that CSK posted and this is what Gaikwad had to say:

"I am watching my dear friend's reception right now. Mr. Sai Kishore is going to have his wedding tomorrow. As usual, he is looking awkward, not very used to it. I think I am seeing him in formals for the first time. He is standing with his family or relatives like he is with his teammates (chuckles)."

Ruturaj Gaikwad wished Sai Kishore all the best for his married life

Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that Sai Kishore also shared a great bond with CSK bowling coach Eric Simons. The left-arm spinner hasn't joined the CSK squad yet as he is busy at his wedding. Gaikwad wished him all the best for his future and this is what he had to say:

"I miss him, and not only me I think Eric is missing him a lot. They both were apparently guitar partners. Plus now that everybody got to know that he is marrying tomorrow, they are missing him as well. I wish both of them all the very well for their future partnership and may you have a wonderful and enthusiastic married life."

Gaikwad has set the bar high for himself after becoming the Orange Cap winner in last season's IPL. With CSK no longer having the services of Faf du Plessis, there is more responsibility on the 25-year-old this time around to deliver.

Edited by Parimal