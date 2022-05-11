[Watch] DC players sing 'Saiyyan' to welcome Ricky Ponting on the team bus ahead RR clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) today in the 58th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Members of the side welcomed head coach Ricky Ponting in a unique way while leaving for the stadium.

In a video shared by DC on social media, the players can be seen singing Kailash Kher's popular song 'Saiyyan' as Ricky Ponting enters the team bus. The coach has a wide smile seeing the players welcome him in this fashion.

Delhi Capitals captioned the post:

The upcoming clash between Delhi and Rajasthan is of utmost importance for both sides as they look to secure two vital points at this crucial juncture. The contest is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium from 7:30 PM (IST) onwards tonight.

How can DC qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

The latest edition of the cash-rich league has been a mixed bag so far for the Delhi-based side. With five wins from their 11 matches, Rishabh Pant and Co. are currently occupying fifth place in the IPL points table.

The side cannot afford to lose any of their remaining three matches in the competition as they look to make it to the top four. They will finish with 16 points if they go on to secure victories in their final three fixtures of the league stage.

Apart from Delhi, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also have 10 points to their name from 11 matches. However, Delhi have an edge as they have a net run rate of 0.150, whereas the other two teams have negative net run rates.

If Delhi suffer a loss in one game, their chances will depend on the results of the other teams. Considering the same, the best possible option for them is to win their remaining games to stand a better chance of making the cut for the playoffs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar