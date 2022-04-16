×
[Watch] Devon Conway grooves to 'Arabic Kuthu' with CSK teammates 

Image source: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
Aditya Suketu Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 16, 2022 05:50 PM IST
News

New Zealand batter Devon Conway was recently spotted showing off his dance moves alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates Narayan Jagadeesan and C Hari Nishaanth.

The three players were seen grooving to 'Arabic Kuthu', a popular number from movie star Vijay's film 'Beast'. The Chennai-based franchise took to social media earlier today to share the dance video featuring the three cricketers. Netizens gave the post a big thumbs up as they lauded Kiwi player Devon Conway for sporting a lungi.

CSK captioned the post:

"Grooving time for the Kiwi and Kovai 🦁! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛."

The defending champions had acquired Conway's services at the auction for ₹1 crores ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The left-hander made his debut in the opening clash of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, he failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the encounter and was dismissed for just three runs.

CSK to take on GT on Sunday

The Chennai-based side will next be in action on Sunday when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 29th match of IPL 2022. The much-awaited contest will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Chennai have made a dismal start to their campaign this year. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Ravindra Jadeja and Co. have a single win to their name from their first five fixtures and occupy the penultimate position in the standings.

Unfiltered 📹 from last night! Straight from the prep @ Pune 👉 bit.ly/3M0cd3c#Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 https://t.co/sj5zDcQmkS
CSK squad for IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
