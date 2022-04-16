[Watch] Devon Conway grooves to 'Arabic Kuthu' with CSK teammates 

New Zealand batter Devon Conway was recently spotted showing off his dance moves alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates Narayan Jagadeesan and C Hari Nishaanth.

The three players were seen grooving to 'Arabic Kuthu', a popular number from movie star Vijay's film 'Beast'. The Chennai-based franchise took to social media earlier today to share the dance video featuring the three cricketers. Netizens gave the post a big thumbs up as they lauded Kiwi player Devon Conway for sporting a lungi.

CSK captioned the post:

"Grooving time for the Kiwi and Kovai 🦁! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛."

The defending champions had acquired Conway's services at the auction for ₹1 crores ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The left-hander made his debut in the opening clash of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, he failed to make a significant impact with the bat in the encounter and was dismissed for just three runs.

CSK to take on GT on Sunday

The Chennai-based side will next be in action on Sunday when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 29th match of IPL 2022. The much-awaited contest will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Chennai have made a dismal start to their campaign this year. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Ravindra Jadeja and Co. have a single win to their name from their first five fixtures and occupy the penultimate position in the standings.

CSK squad for IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner

Edited by Ritwik Kumar