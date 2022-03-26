[Watch] "It's Showtime!"- KKR all geared up for the opening encounter of IPL 2022 against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai for the IPL 2022 season opener tonight. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host this exciting clash.

Ahead of the game, KKR players are all gearing up for the challenge after fruitful net sessions over the last few days. The Kolkata franchise gave fans a glimpse of the players' preparations and then revealed their expectations from them via a video on their official Instagram handle.

KKR finished second last year under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. They will be hoping to better their standing this time and go all the way and win the trophy with new skipper Shreyas Iyer at the helm.

KKR find themselves in group A in the league phase of IPL 2022

In IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be part of Group A alongside Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG). Many critics have termed this as a 'group of death' as all the teams appear strong on paper.

The following is KKR's schedule for the IPL 2022 season:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 7, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 14, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 66: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, May 18, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

