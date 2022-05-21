IPL 2022: [Watch] Jasprit Bumrah floors Prithvi Shaw with an unplayable bouncer, Ishan Kishan takes a stunning catch

Mumbai Indians' (MI) Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan combined to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter Prithvi Shaw in stunning fashion in IPL 2022 on Saturday.

It happened in the final over of the powerplay in the first innings. Bumrah set Shaw up with three good length balls outside the off-stump, testing the right-handed youngster's patience.

The fourth ball was a surprise full-effort bouncer, always rising and always coming in, giving Shaw no chance to get out of the way.

The 22-year-old gloved it in front of the helmet and the ball ballooned in the air. Kishan scampered forward with the gloves and put in a perfectly-timed dive to grab it with both hands.

Earlier, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first on the lively-looking Wankhede pitch. Bumrah and Sams took just 3.2 overs to remove both the in-form top-order batters, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

This was Shaw's first match since returning from illness. He looked good in his short stay at the crease, hitting two fours and a six, but Mumbai's pace spearhead had other plans. The wicket reduced the Capitals to 31-3 in just 5.4 overs.

A couple of quiet overs ensued but leg-spinner Mayank Markande then got Sarfaraz Khan to edge a leg-break to Kishan, bringing the score to 50/4 in 8.4 overs.

Rishabh Pant is the final thorn in Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes after Jasprit Bumrah's special wicket

Such a brilliant start would be a bittersweet sight for Mumbai Indians fans who would have wanted it to happen earlier in the tournament.

But for the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), whose hopes of reaching the top-four are dependent on the Capitals' defeat, it couldn't get any better than this.

It all now depends on skipper Rishabh Pant, who has a brilliant record against Mumbai, and Rovman Powell to take the Capitals to a respectable total.

