[Watch] Khaleel Ahmed drops a sitter to hand reprieve to Sanju Samson in death overs of IPL 2022 match

Khaleel Ahmed was disappointed with himself after dropping a catch off his own bowling (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 22, 2022 11:12 PM IST
News

Khaleel Ahmed had a disappointing day in the office while playing for Delhi Capitals against the Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2022 clash on Friday. The left-arm pacer conceded 47 runs off his four overs at an economy rate of 11.75.

On top of that, Khaleel dropped a simple-looking catch off his own bowling to give Sanju Samson a massive reprieve in the 18th over of Rajasthan's innings. On the final ball of the 18th over, Samson tried to play a big shot off the short ball bowled by Ahmed.

Samson could not time it to perfection. The ball went high up in the air but got no distance. Khaleel Ahmed went for the catch, and it seemed like he would pick up his second wicket of the catch. However, he could not complete the catch as the ball dropped out of his hands at the last moment.

You can watch the video of Ahmed dropping the catch here:

Samson was on 28 (12) when Khaleel dropped the catch. He scored 16 more runs off just seven balls and remained not out on 46*(17) at the end of the RR innings.

Khaleel Ahmed was one of the only two DC bowlers to pick up a wicket in the match against RR

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Samson joined forces to destroy the Delhi Capitals bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium. Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first. However, the decision did not prove to be a good one as RR ended with 222 runs on the board in the first innings.

Buttler smashed his third century of the season, while Padikkal scored a fine fifty. Khaleel and Mustafizur Rahman were the only two bowlers to pick up wickets for DC on the night.

