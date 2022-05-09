[Watch] Kieron Pollard accidentally hits umpire Chris Gaffaney with the ball during IPL 2022 match between MI and KKR

Kieron Pollard lost control of the ball while bowling for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. The ball slipped out of his hands and hit the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney, who was caught off-guard by the ball coming towards him.

Mumbai Indians are currently up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 56th game of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR got off to a great start thanks to a 60-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

Iyer lost his wicket after a 24-ball 43, inviting Nitish Rana to the middle. Rana and Rahane had a 27-run partnership for the second wicket. During that partnership, Kieron Pollard came in to bowl the ninth over.

One of the deliveries from Pollard slipped out of his hand and went in the umpire's direction. Luckily, Chris Gaffaney was not hit hard by the ball.

You can watch the video here:

Kieron Pollard had a forgettable day with the ball against the Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians retained Pollard ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, but the former West Indies captain is yet to make an impact this season. Pollard has struggled with the bat so far. He has done well with the ball in a few matches, but he conceded 26 runs off two overs against the KKR on Monday.

Sagar @sagarcasm When you’re throwing chalk at your friend but it hits the teacher When you’re throwing chalk at your friend but it hits the teacher https://t.co/PgA9puwzCV

With Suryakumar Yadav unavailable, Mumbai Indians fans will hope that Pollard returns to form and plays a match-winning innings against the Kolkata franchise.

At the moment, KKR are 156/7 after 17.3 overs. You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee