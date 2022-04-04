[Watch] KKR captain Shreyas Iyer delights fans with his version of the 'Joro' challenge

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer was recently spotted sweating it out in the gym ahead of the team's upcoming clash in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The cricket star wowed fans with his own twist to the highly-popular 'joro' challenge while working out.

Shreyas Iyer took to social media to share a video of the challenge. The 27-year-old could be seen matching the beats of the popular number while performing airwalk pull-ups. He captioned the post:

"Anyone up for ‘joro’ challenge😉."

Iyer is one of the fittest Indian cricketers and he has often taken to social media to give his followers a glimpse of his training routines. The player is currently leading the Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's cash-rich league. Iyer was picked up by the franchise for a whopping ₹12.25 crores at that IPL 2022 auction earlier this year.

Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022

The right-handed batter has played three matches so far in the latest edition of the T20 competition. He has amassed 59 runs in IPL 2022 at an average and strike rate of 29.50 and 134.09, respectively.

KKR have managed to win two out of their first three matches at this juncture. They are currently second in the IPL points table with four points to their name and a net run rate of 0.843.

The two-time champions will next be seen in action on Wednesday when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MCA Stadium in Pune in the 14th league match of the season.

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

