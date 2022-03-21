[WATCH] “Mali was there. You didn’t understand it” - Jayawardene’s hilarious banter with Bumrah in Mumbai Indians nets

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene was seen engaging in some fun banter with pacer Jasprit Bumrah during a recent practice session.

MI shared a video of Bumrah bowling to young South African batter Dewald Brevis in the nets on Monday. Kieron Pollard, who was at the non-striker’s end, was seen giving some encouragement to the youngster.

The franchise shared the funny clip on their social media handles with the caption:

“And for a change... BOOM gets clean bowled! 🤯 By none other than @MahelaJay! 🤭😂 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 @KieronPollard55 MI TV.”

Reacting to it as he walked back to his bowling mark, Bumrah was heard saying:

“When I was young, I don’t remember words of encouragement coming from the non-striker’s end.”

Jayawardene chipped into the conversation and replied:

“Mali (Lasith Malinga) was there. You didn’t understand it.”

The Sri Lankan legend’s cheeky response was followed by a healthy dose of laughter in the MI camp.

While Bumrah and Pollard were retained by the Mumbai franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, Brevis was purchased during the bidding process for ₹3 crore.

Mumbai Indians have created 13,000 square meter bio-secure arena for players, families and support staff

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan

Boom, Brevis and Polly hit the nets 🏏



Today's 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 is a perfect mix of fun, class and talent!



#OneFamily Photoshoot funBoom, Brevis and Polly hit the nets 🏏Today's 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 is a perfect mix of fun, class and talent! #MumbaiIndians MI TV Photoshoot fun 😝✅Boom, Brevis and Polly hit the nets 🏏✅Today's 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 is a perfect mix of fun, class and talent! 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians MI TV https://t.co/DJb1opvipf

In a first-of-its-kind arrangement, Mumbai Indians (MI) have set up an outdoor bio-secure recreational facility named "MI Arena" for the players, their families and the support staff.

Issuing a press release over the same, the franchise informed:

"The facility will encourage team bonding, allow the players to relax and have a balanced life. MI have set benchmarks when it comes to taking care of the ‘one family’.”

The 13,000 square meter "MI Arena" is part of the secure bio-bubble of MI and houses a futsal ground, box cricket, pickleball court, foot volleyball and kids zone among others. A Mumbai Indians spokesperson added:

"MI Arena" has been created to allow the team to connect and get to know each other better through the season, but also unwind and relax. The past 2 years has thrown up so many unique challenges but we are 'one family' and it is MI's priority and responsibility to keep everyone safe and happy."

MI’s IPL 2022 campaign will begin with a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

