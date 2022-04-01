[Watch] "No matter what field you have, you got to have at least three options in terms of deliveries" - Mike Hesson explains RCB's bowling drill before KKR game in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson shed light on the field-placement-oriented practice session ahead of the crunch fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The three-time finalists secured their first win in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) with four balls to spare on Wednesday at the DY Patil Stadium.

Following a poor display with their ball in the season opener, where they failed to defend 205, the bowlers stepped up against KKR. The bowling unit struck at regular intervals to restrict KKR to 128.

The foundation behind their first win of the season came on the back of a special practice session, where bowlers focused on bowling according to various types of field settings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #IPL2022 What resulted in a special bowling performance against KKR? Weeks of preparation, and a special practice session, where the bowlers had to bowl to the field set by Captain Faf and execute their plans. Watch the session on @KreditBee presents Bold Diaries. What resulted in a special bowling performance against KKR? Weeks of preparation, and a special practice session, where the bowlers had to bowl to the field set by Captain Faf and execute their plans. Watch the session on @KreditBee presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #IPL2022 https://t.co/gfsvgeOdBj

Explaining the purpose and implementation of the drill, Hesson told RCB Social Media:

"When the game is on the line, whether we are batting or bowling, it becomes important how we deal with pressure. A lot of what we did today was had all of the bowlers sitting with the captain and going through the field settings. No matter what field you have, you got have at least three options in terms of deliveries you can bowl."

Captain Faf du Plessis briefed the bowling unit prior to the session and demonstrated the field settings as well. The franchise have a six-day break until their third fixture of the IPL 2022 campaign.

"Took confidence from bowling as per plan" - Akash Deep on RCB's drill

One of the major orchestrators in the win over KKR was right-arm pacer Akash Deep. While the 25-year-old went for runs, he picked up three crucial wickets, including the first breakthrough in the form of Venkatesh Iyer.

Opining that bowling across various field settings helped his game, Akash Deep said:

"The best thing is that we get to bowl in open nets. It was fun, we were given a plan to follow. Instruction was to stick with the plan even if it goes for runs. I got a few right in the slot and a few went for runs. Took confidence from bowling as per plan."

The du Plessis-led side will next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

Edited by Diptanil Roy