[WATCH] MS Dhoni plays footvolley during CSK’s practice session in Surat ahead of IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni and a few of his teammates were seen enjoying themselves in a game of footvolley (which combines aspects of beach volleyball and association football) on Monday.

Some members of the CSK franchise are in Surat for a pre-season training camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Apart from Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth and Tushar Deshpande have begun practice after having completed their quarantine.

On Monday, the Instagram handle of CSK shared a video of Dhoni and a few other players taking part in a game of footvolley. The franchise shared the clip with the caption:

“Namma Special Footvolley segment is Back! #WhistlePodu.”

CSK have constantly been sharing updates of their practice sessions on social media. Earlier on Monday, they posted a video of Dhoni and co. receiving a rousing welcome from fans in Surat as they arrived for their training session.

CSK schedule for IPL 2022

On Sunday, the BCCI announced the schedule for IPL 2022 for the league phase. CSK will kick off proceedings against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26, in a rematch of last year’s final.

The franchise’s two day games will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 9 and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on May 15. Their final tussle in the league stage will be against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 20.

CSK are in Group B with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Apart from the four teams in their group, they will also face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) twice. Further, they will also play one match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

Their league-phase schedule is as follows:

Match 1 - March 26 - CSK vs KKR - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

Match 7 - March 31 - LSG vs CSK - 7.30 PM, Brabourne CCI

Match 11 - April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7.30 PM, Brabourne CCI

Match 17 - April 9 - CSK vs SRH - 3.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

Match 22 - April 12 - CSK vs RCB - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

Match 29 - April 17 - GT vs CSK - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33 - April 21 - MI vs CSK - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

Match 38 - April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

Match 46 - May 1 - SRH vs CSK - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49 - May 4 - RCB vs CSK - 7.30 PM, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55 - May 8 - CSK vs DC - 7.30 PM, DY Patil Stadium

Match 59 - May 12 - CSK vs MI - 7.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

Match 62 - May 15 - CSK vs GT - 3.30 PM, Wankhede Stadium

Match 68 - May 20 - RR vs CSK - 7.30 PM, Brabourne CCI.

