IPL 2022: [Watch] Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi combine to take a terrific tag-team catch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacers Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi combined to pluck one of the best catches of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Riyan Parag smacked a full ball from Sunil Narine straight towards the sight screen. He didn't get all of it and Cummins ran briskly from long-off to catch it overhead with brilliant accuracy. It would have qualified as a superb catch already but the momentum of his run would have taken him past the boundary.

Aware of the situation, he lobbed the ball in the air while falling. Mavi, who had made a similar run from long-on, was there to leap high in the air and grab it with his right hand. Here's a video of the same:

Fast-bowlers aren't considered the best fielders, but the two KKR pacers certainly contributed to breaking that stereotype. While the catch won't count against his name, it was still a brilliant effort from the Australian Test captain, who had just finished his quota of four overs in the heat.

Cummins and Mavi go expensive as RR pile 217

Although they helped KKR dismiss Parag, both pacers conceded a truckload of runs. Cummins was hit for as many as 50 runs in his four overs. He picked up one wicket, that of the centurion Jos Buttler (103 off 61). Mavi, making his comeback after a long time, went for 34 runs but also scalped one wicket.

Courtesy of Buttler's blistering knock, RR recorded the highest total in IPL 2022 - a brilliant 217-5. Devdutt Padikkal, skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer all played cameos to support the English wicketkeeper-batter.

Narine was the best KKR bowler as he picked up two wickets for just 21 runs at a stunning economy rate of 5.20.

