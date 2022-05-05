[Watch] PBKS give fans a glimpse of Jitesh Sharma and Atharva Taide's hotel rooms 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) anchor Shashi Dhiman recently raided Jitesh Sharma's hotel room and gave fans a tour of the cricket star's room. Sharma's teammate Atharva Taide also featured in the video shared by the franchise on their social media handles.

During the room tour, the 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter mentioned that he consumes a lot of dry fruits. Sharma also cheekily stated that it helps in hitting big sixes on the ground. The talented player also revealed that he prefers to put a new grip on his bat before every match, which is why he carries a lot of them with him.

The Punjab-based franchise also gave fans a glimpse of Atharva Taide's room. The youngster revealed that he is carrying a jar full of 'laddoos' made by his mother while on the road for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League.

PBKS captioned the post:

"Does Atharva have an informant? 🤔 🎥 Tune in to the latest episode of Kings' Officer as Shashi discovers a major difference between our 🦁s Atharva and Jitesh 😯 #SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ #KingsOfficer."

Atharva Taide is yet to make his debut for PBKS. Jitesh Sharma, on the other hand, has featured in eight matches so far in this year's cash-rich league. The right-hander has managed 124 runs and has an impressive strike rate of 156.96 to his name.

PBKS in IPL 2022

The Mayank Agarwal-led side's campaign in IPL 2022 so far has been a mixed bag. They have five wins and as many losses at this juncture of the competition. PBKS are currently placed sixth in the points table.

The Punjab-based will next be seen in action on Saturday (May 7) when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 52nd league match of the season. The afternoon encounter between the two star-studded sides will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Edited by Ritwik Kumar