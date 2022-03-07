[Watch] "Pichey se Bhuvi bhi enjoy kar raha hai" - Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal team up for hilarious reel video 

Team India stars Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have often entertained fans with their social media antics. The two were back at it again, collaborating on yet another hilarious reel video. The same was shared by Dhawan on his social media accounts earlier today (March 7).

The two cricketers made a reel video at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to the tune of a popular Bollywood song. The video also featured an NCA staff member while Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be seen having a good laugh in the background.

You can Shikhar Dhawan's post on Instagram below:

Meanwhile, according to a report on Cricbuzz, 25 contracted and non-contracted players, including Dhawan and Chahal, have been asked to report to the NCA for a fitness assessment ahead of the impending 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

Shikhar Dhawan to ply his trade for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

The dynamic opener has established himself as a top performer in the cash-rich league with consistent performances over the years. Dhawan was a part of the Delhi Capitals for the previous edition. However, the southpaw is all set to represent a new franchise this year.

The Punjab Kings won a bidding war against the likes of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals to rope in Dhawan for IPL 2022. The 36-year-old was signed by the Punjab-based franchise for ₹8.25 crores at the mega-auction last month.

The left-hander has featured in 192 IPL matches in his career and has 5784 runs to his name. It is worth mentioning that Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter in the league's history. Only Virat Kohli (6283) has scored more runs than him in the competition.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

