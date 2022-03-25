[Watch] R. Ashwin turns 'director' for an ad shoot featuring RR teammates Chahal and Neesham 

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned director for an ad shoot that featured his Rajasthan Royal teammates James Neesham and Yuzvendra Chahal. The 35-year old shifted base to the Royals this season after plying his trade with the Delhi Capitals over the last couple of years.

Ashwin took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the ad shoot with his fans and expressed gratitude for getting the chance. He captioned the post:

"Every day gives us a chance to explore new boundaries and today I am so happy about directing this Ad Film starring jimmyneesham and @yuzi_chahal23 for @rajasthanroyals 🤩🙏 😂"

In the upcoming season, Ashwin will join forces with Chahal in the spin department for the Rajasthan Royals. Team management will be banking on the experienced pair to provide crucial breakthroughs throughout IPL 2022.

Ashwin and the rest of the RR players are currently in Mumbai, training hard to get ready for the season.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 campaign commences on March 29

The Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 journey will begin on March 29 with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad side at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Here is RR’s complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, March 29, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM IST, April 10, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 14, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, May 7 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Aditya Singh