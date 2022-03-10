IPL 2022: [Watch] Rajvardhan Hangargekar gets tips from MS Dhoni, hits massive sixes in CSK nets

2022 U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar has started to get a hang of the Indian Premier League (IPL) atmosphere. The new Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recruit was seen hitting some towering sixes and burnishing his bowling skills during the team's camp in Surat.

In a video shared on CSK's official YouTube channel, the "Young colt in Yellove" is seen meeting various members of the franchise at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium before taking part in bowling and batting drills under the watchful eyes of coaches.

After some light warmup, he picked up the ball and showcased his fast-bowling skills. The youngster then got in touch with Rajiv Kumar, a seasoned first-class cricketer and CSK's current fielding coach. After some tips on lofted leg-side shots and pull shots, Hangargekar displayed his ability to clear the ropes against a variety of bowlers with a range of shots in the nets.

Here's the video:

At one point in the clip, Hangargekar can be seen hitting a shot with skipper MS Dhoni going about his business in the background. A viral clip on social media also showed the legendary finisher sharing batting tips with the youngster.

You can watch it here:

CSK beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians to sign the all-rounder for ₹1.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. He was a key cog behind India's triumphant U-19 World Cup campaign. The teenager impressed everyone with his pace and control in the powerplay - which resulted in him taking four wickets - and some clean hitting lower down the order.

Will Rajvardhan Hangargekar play CSK's first IPL 2022 match?

He might have failed to make it to CSK's playing XI for the IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders had Deepak Chahar been fit. But the uncertainty surrounding Chahar's availability due to an injury has increased the youngster's chances.

The Maharashtra-born can be deployed in the lower order between Dhoni and DJ Bravo to beef up the batting, while also being used as a new-ball bowler. It might be hard for him to adjust to the pressure early on, but it's a gamble that CSK can take, owing to the circumstances.

