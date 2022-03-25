[Watch] RCB play their first practice game in Thane ahead of IPL 2022

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) played their first practice game at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Keeping their opening encounter against Punjab Kings in mind, the think tank formed two teams based on the match-ups that they could face in their season opener.

In a video posted by RCB on YouTube, the franchise posted the highlights of the high-octane clash between Faf du Plessis' XI and Harshal Patel's XI. Here's the video they posted:

The clip began with coaches Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar opening up on the conditions on offer as well as predicting how the pitch could play. Du Plessis' XI batted first and the RCB skipper was accompanied by a young Anuj Rawat at the top of the order.

The duo smashed the bowlers all around the park and got their team off to a great start. Du Plessis scored 76 off just 40 balls while Rawat played a cameo of 46. Later, RCB's potential middle-order showed what they are capable of with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Sherfane Rutherford playing their shots with full freedom.

RCB's Suyash Prabhudesai impressed with the bat

Although Harshal Patel from the opposition starred with three wickets to his name, Du Plessis' XI posted a massive target of 215. In reply, Suyash Prabhudesai top-scored with 87 off just 46 balls. Karthik, who batted in the second innings as well, once again showed what he is capable of in the middle, scoring 49 off just 21 balls.

The game went down to the wire with two runs needed off the final two deliveries. However, young pacer Akash Deep showed incredible calmness under pressure and ensured that Du Plessis' XI won by one run.

Du Plessis, Prabhudesai, Harshal Patel and coach Hesson were seen reviewing the game towards the end of the video. They seem to believe that the practice game has given them a fair idea as to how they could line up against the Kings.

