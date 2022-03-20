×
[Watch] RCB skipper Faf du Plessis looks in sublime touch in training ahead of IPL 2022

Du Plessis was hitting most of the deliveries from the middle of his bat
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Mar 20, 2022 06:08 PM IST
Newly-appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis seemed to have a great outing in his first training session for his new franchise. The 37-year-old was seen getting into the groove for the session and also had a chat with head coach Mike Hesson.

Faf du Plessis began by finding his timing first in the nets. But once he found the middle of the bat, he began to hit the big shots for fun. The 37-year-old looks in top form and will be keen to repeat his heroics from last season.

Here's a video that RCB posted on Instagram featuring their new captain:

Can Faf du Plessis end RCB's trophy drought?

RCB seem to have tremendous belief in Faf du Plessis as a leader, as even at the ripe old age of 37, they believe the former South African captain is the right man to pass the baton to from Virat Kohli.

Du Plessis did not win any ICC tournament with South AFrica, but he has the experience of managing several superstars as captain and that could come in handy in bringing the best out of the likes of Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

Leading from the front. 😎A lot of knowledge being passed on in these images. 🧠🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 https://t.co/HDkAV0csjB

RCB have definitely added some experience to their ranks with the signings of Du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik and pacer Josh Hazlewood. However, one of their weak areas might once again be the middle-order.

Although they have the experience of Karthik, RCB might have to depend on youngsters like Mahipal Lomror and Anuj Rawat for some explosive hitting towards the backend of the innings.

While these uncapped youngsters haven't quite proven themselves in the IPL, a lot would depend on Faf du Plessis, the batter sets the tone at the top of the order. He scored 633 runs last season in 16 games at a fantastic average of 45.21 with a staggering six half-centuries.

If Du Plessis starts to fire with the bat, it will reduce the burden on the likes of Kohli and Maxwell to perform in almost every game. A lot would depend on how the 37-year-old plays if RCB are to finally win that elusive IPL title.

Edited by Parimal
