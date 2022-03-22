[Watch] "Renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties" - Virat Kohli raring to go in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ace Virat Kohli intends to give his all to the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2022. The 33-year-old entered a mandatory three-day quarantine at the team hotel on Monday night.

The IPL's leading run-scorer is the only player to have represented a solitary franchise for 15 years. RCB have stood with the batter ever since picking him up at the auction as a 19-year-old in 2008.

Opining that there is a renewed energy this time around with lesser responsibilities on his shoulder, Kohli told RCB's social media team:

"Wow. 15. It is quite unbelievable that IPL has come this far, and yeah look, renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties and life is in a very good place. We have a child now, we have a family, for me it is going on about life with a lot of joy and happiness. Just watching her grow and doing what I love, which is playing cricket."

Noting that his focus is clearer than ever, he added:

"My focus is so clear now, it is so precise, and I just want to have a lot of fun, enjoy myself on the field and fully to this franchise like I have done over the years, and without any load, so I am absolutely ready."

RCB selected Virat Kohli as their first retention pick ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The former skipper was retained along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

"I'm sure he will do a tremendous job" - Virat Kohli on new RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

Virat Kohli will play as a pure batter in IPL 2022 after stepping down as captain following the end of the last edition. The franchise went into the auction looking for a new captain, and after due deliberation, appointed former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis to lead the side.

Speaking about playing under du Plessis, the former captain said:

"I messaged him as soon as he was picked for RCB, sounded him off about a little bit of what is about to come. It was official after, but I knew obviously."

He added:

"Getting Faf at the auction, for us the plan was very clear, that we need a leader in the dressing room, he commands a lot of respect, does not demand it because he has been there and done that. We are excited for him to lead RCB this year, I'm sure he will do a tremendous job."

The 37-year-old veteran will lead RCB for the first time in their season opener against Punjab Kings. The match is slated to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra