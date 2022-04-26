[Watch] Riyan Parag involved in heated exchange with Harshal Patel during RCB vs RR clash

Riyan Parag stepped up and came up with an inspiring performance to help the Rajasthan Royals (RR) reach a decent total of 144 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Their top order failed to make a significant impact against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday, April 26.

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 56. RR finished their innings on a high note as Riyan Parag slammed18 runs against Harshal Patel in the final over. However, tempers flared after the batter hit a brilliant six on the last ball.

It appeared that something was said to the batter when he was walking back to the pavilion. Riyan Parag and Patel had a heated exchange of words. Someone from the RR camp was seen putting an arm around the RCB bowler in an attempt to pacify the situation.

Watch the video here:

Piña Colada @shekhariyat Riyan Parag v/s Harshal Patel fight full gaali galoch Riyan Parag v/s Harshal Patel fight full gaali galoch https://t.co/5StAYO805p

Meanwhile, RCB won the toss and elected to field first in the contest. Parag, with his stunning half-century, was the top performer for the batting team.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, as he conceded just 19 runs from his full quota of four overs. The Aussie pacer dismissed the in-form Jos Buttler and Daryl Mitchell.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals When we were down, Riyan stood his ground. When we were down, Riyan stood his ground. 💗 https://t.co/m8486DH6Px

Riyan Parag repays RR's faith with his gutsy knock

While Parag was under the scanner for his recent underwhelming performances, he silenced his critics with his exploits with the bat against RCB's formidable bowling attack.

The talented youngster hit four glorious sixes and three boundaries during his stay at the crease. Ahead of the ongoing match, the 20-year-old had just 48 runs to his name in this year's cash-rich league with a batting average of 9.60.

Rajasthan's team management has backed Parag and he has consistently featured in their playing XI in IPL 2022. While RR released him ahead of the auction, they resigned him for ₹3.80 crore at the two-day event in Bengaluru.

