[Watch] Riyan Parag unwinds with a game of golf head of RCB vs RR clash 

Riyan Parag playing golf (Image: Instagram)
Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 25, 2022 10:21 PM IST
News

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag was recently seen unwinding with a game of golf ahead of the team's upcoming encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Parag shared an Instagram story earlier today in which he could be seen playing golf at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune. He also mentioned that it was the best course that he's played on. The talented youngster suggested that RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal also approves of his golfing skills.

You can view the post below:

The 20-year-old was released by the inaugural champions ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. However, the Rajasthan franchise re-signed the player at the two-day event in Bengaluru for ₹3.80 crores.

While Parag has featured consistently in the team's playing XI this year, he is yet to make a significant impact with bat or ball. The right-hander has managed just 48 runs so far and has an underwhelming batting average of 9.60.

RR to take on RCB on Tuesday

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan side are scheduled to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 39th league match of the ongoing season. The contest will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

With their consistent performances, Rajasthan have emerged as a strong contender to make the IPL 2022 playoffs. They have secured five stunning victories from seven outings so far and are comfortably placed third in the points table.

They have a significant chance of becoming table-toppers if they are able to score a comprehensive win over the spirited RCB side in the upcoming fixture. It is worth mentioning that the Royals suffered a four-wicket loss when the two sides clashed for the first time in this year's cash-rich league.

Just like Jai-Veeru. 😎💗 #RoyalsFamily | #दिलसेरॉयल https://t.co/t2CKEm6CnO

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has been the side's top performer with the bat. With 491 runs from seven appearances, including three brilliant centuries, Buttler is currently the leading run-scorer in the latest edition of IPL.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal currently has possession of the coveted Purple Cap. He has picked up 18 wickets and has an impressive economy rate of 7.28.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

