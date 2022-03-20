IPL 2022: [Watch] "The one and only, Arjun Tendulkar" - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah interact with Mumbai Indians youngsters

Mumbai Indians (MI) focused on team bonding on the sixth day of their training camp ahead of IPL 2022.

Rohit Sharma interacted with all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar, Kieron Pollard received his official gear, Ishan Kishan played with a toy gun at the 'MI Arena', and Jasprit Bumrah poked fun at the youngsters.

All of this was compiled into a short video uploaded on the franchise's official YouTube channel.

Rohit can be seen introducing Arjun to the camera, calling him "the one and only Arjun Tendulkar" and then asking the young left-handed pacer about the well-being and whereabouts of his family in Marathi.

The video then moved to a bleary-eyed Pollard receiving his kit in his hotel room. The West Indies white-ball captain met Rohit at the 'MI Arena', where all coaches and players were present.

Bumrah was seen inquiring about something from batting all-rounder Sanjay Yadav before having a good laugh about the subject.

You can watch the video here:

The video is likely from the Trident Bandra Kurla Complex, where the Mumbai Indians players are staying for a 12-day camp in the leadup to their first match against the Delhi Capitals on March 27.

Arjun's father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, a former Mumbai Indians player himself, is the team icon and mentor.

Arjun has been at the franchise since IPL 2021. He was signed for INR 30 lakh in this year's mega auction. He is yet to make his IPL debut but has featured in two domestic T20s, picking up a wicket in each.

Yadav, meanwhile, has played 27 T20s for Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu, collecting 494 runs and 16 wickets, both at an average of around 27.

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, and Aryan Juyal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar