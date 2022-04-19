[Watch] RR players celebrate Shimron Hetmyer's wife's birthday after their 7-run win over KKR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) players were seen celebrating Shimron Hetmyer's wife Nirvani's birthday following their stunning seven-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

The Rajasthan-based franchise shared a video of Hetmyer cutting a cake on his better half's special day. Skipper Sanju Samson was also captured putting a piece of cake in the West Indian batter's ear amid the celebrations.

"Celebrating birthdays of near and dear ones - it's a #RoyalsFamily thing. 💗 Happy birthday, @tequila_goddess_nu, from Hettie and team."

Hetmyer's social media is filled with heartwarming images of his wife. Nirvani, on her Instagram account, had mentioned that the cricket star had proposed to her on Christmas day. The couple is said to have tied the knot quietly.

The two are believed to have dated for a long time before getting engaged in 2019. In an interview with INews Guyana, the southpaw had revealed that the two had met on Facebook. He stated that he had approached Nirvani multiple times on the platform before finally getting a response from her.

Shimron Hetmyer in IPL 2022

The swashbuckler contributed with a quick-fire knock of 26 from just 13 deliveries in his team's recent clash against KKR. With his late blitz, he was instrumental in his side registering an imposing total of 217 in the encounter.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a key contributor for RR in the ongoing IPL 2022. He has played at a magnificent strike rate of 179.84. He has managed 223 runs from six appearances so far in this year's cash-rich league.

Shimron Hetmyer will next be seen in action on Friday (April 22) when Rajasthan takes on Delhi Capitals at the MCA Stadium in Pune for the 34th league match of the edition. With four victories from six matches, RR are comfortably placed second in the IPL points table at this juncture.

