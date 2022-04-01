[WATCH] "Bat ke sticker pe mera name hona chahiye"- Jasprit Bumrah has a hilarious conversation with Sanju Samson before IPL 2022 battle

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson had a light-hearted moment with Mumbai Indians speedster Jasprit Bumrah ahead of their much-anticipated battle in IPL 2022.

Five-time champions MI will lock horns with the inaugural champions RR tomorrow afternoon in Mumbai. Ahead of the big game, both teams sweated it out in the training sessions.

Bumrah and Samson have spent a lot of time together while playing for India. During the practice sessions, they caught up with each other and had a brief conversation.

In a video released by Rajasthan Royals on Royals Unplugged, Jasprit Bumrah could be heard saying:

"Bat pe Jasprit Bumrah ke sticker hone chahiye. Jo bhi. Sticker pe mera name hona chahiye. Bhai Test match jeetai hai." (My name should be on the sticker of the bat. I won a Test match for India with the bat).

The Test that Jasprit Bumrah referred to was the Lord's Test against England last year where he had an unbeaten 89-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mohammed Shami. Bumrah scored 34 runs off 64 balls in that game and played a vital role in India's win.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson will go head-to-head tomorrow afternoon

Sanju Samson scored a fifty for Rajasthan Royals in their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson had a laugh at the training session, they will have a tough time tomorrow afternoon when their teams cross swords in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians will aim to register their first win of the tournament after a close defeat to the Delhi Capitals. Bumrah will try to better his performance as he conceded 43 runs in his wicketless 3.2 overs against DC.

Samson, on the other hand, will look forward to continuing his fine form. The RR skipper scored a fine fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad in his first match of IPL 2022. The match between MI and RR will start at 3:30 PM tomorrow.

