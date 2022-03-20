[WATCH] T Natarajan breaks a stump during SRH’s practice session for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-arm seamer T Natarajan was seen breaking a stump during the franchise’s practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition.

The 30-year-old missed most of IPL 2021 due to a knee injury and even underwent surgery for the same. He played only two matches during the season and claimed two wickets at an average of 34.50.

Natarajan is now gearing up for the 2022 edition. On Sunday, SRH shared a clip of him during training, in which the speedster ended up breaking a stump with one of his deliveries. The franchise shared the video on their social media handles with the caption:

“When he isn't crushing your toes, he's breaking the stumps down! 🔥 @natarajan_jayaprakash #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL.”

The left-arm pacer has played 24 IPL matches so far, claiming 20 wickets at an average of 34.40 and an economy rate of 8.23. 16 of his scalps came in the 2020 season, when he sent down some brilliant yorkers.

Following his impressive performance, he went on to make his debut for India in all three formats during the 2020-21 tour of Australia.

“I just want to give my all for them” - SRH batter Nicholas Pooran

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran was one of SRH’s big purchases at the IPL auction last month. Despite the fact that he had a horrendous 2021 season for Punjab Kings, averaging under 8, Hyderabad spent ₹10.75 crore for him.

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Pooran asserted in an interview with ESPNCricinfo:

“Just because I had one bad season, it’s not going to change the player I am. I am doing pretty well in international cricket and everyone sees that. For me it’s about giving back to my team — the Sunrisers have invested a lot in me and so I just want to give my all for them — to me, it’s about being the best version of myself.”

SRH recently unveiled their new jersey with skipper Kane Williamson posing in it. The Hyderabad franchise will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

