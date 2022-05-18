[Watch] Umran Malik does Dale Steyn-inspired chainsaw celebration after dismissing Daniel Sams during MI vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) tearaway pacer Umran Malik made a significant impact during their IPL 2022 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, May 17.

The SRH pacer went for 17 runs in his first over. However, he made a thumping comeback by picking up three crucial wickets in his subsequent two overs. The right-armer dismissed Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams in the encounter.

The speedster grabbed several eyeballs as he once again did a Dale Steyn-like celebration after picking up a wicket. Watch the video of his celebration here:

The talented youngster has received appreciation from all quarters for his inspiring performances in this year's cash-rich league. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction and has repaid the faith by picking up 21 wickets so far this season.

It is worth mentioning that he has impressed many by consistently hitting the 150 kph mark. While he has leaked runs on certain occasions, he has often troubled batters with his express pace.

SRH secure a crucial 3-run win over MI

The Hyderabad-based side registered an impressive total of 193 after being asked to bat first by MI at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat for SRH, scoring 76 runs from just 44 deliveries.

MI did put up a strong showing with the bat during the run chase. However, the Hyderabad bowlers held on to their nerves to help their side claim an important three-run victory. With his win, Kane Williamson and Co. remain alive in the competition.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



fought hard, but fell short in the end as



Scorecard - #MIvSRH #TATAIPL That's that from Match 65 #MumbaiIndians fought hard, but fell short in the end as @SunRisers win by 3 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-65 That's that from Match 65#MumbaiIndians fought hard, but fell short in the end as @SunRisers win by 3 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-65 #MIvSRH #TATAIPL https://t.co/43SRO9X85o

Hyderabad are currently placed eighth in the IPL points table. They have 12 points to their name at this juncture and will finish with 14 points if they go on to win their final league match fixture. Their chances of qualification will then rely on the outcome of other games.

Edited by Aditya Singh