[Watch] Virat Kohli gets caught behind for 7 off RR's Prasidh Krishna in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli perished early in their Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, May 27. The right-hander nicked one to the keeper off Prasidh Krishna's bowling and had to walk back in the 2nd over itself.

Kohli managed just seven runs in the crucial knockout fixture, enduring yet another batting failure in this year's cash-rich league. The 33-year-old's habit of poking at outside off-stump deliveries once again cost him his wicket.

Prasidh Krishna bowled a short of the good length delivery outside off. The batter attempted to guide the ball behind the point fielder. However, he was undone with the away moment and edged it straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.

Kohli got off to a promising start in the IPL 2022 Qualifier. He hit a brilliant six over the deep square leg fielder off Trent Boult's bowling in the first over. However, he failed to keep going and suffered another failure in this year's IPL.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli has been under the scanner for his ordinary performances with the bat in the latest edition of the IPL. He has struggled in terms of consistency and hasn't been able to make a significant impact.

The seasoned campaigner has mustered 341 runs from his 16 appearances. While he has slammed two half centuries this season, he surprisingly has played with an underwhelming strike rate of 115.99.

It is worth mentioning that he did play an important knock in a must-win game against Gujarat Titans (GT). With his dazzling knock of 73, he helped his side secure an important 8-wicket victory over the table-toppers.

He has now failed in both the Playoffs matches for RCB. The former India captain played an unusually sedate innings against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Qualifier 1, scoring 25 from 24 deliveries.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat