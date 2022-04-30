[Watch]" You can say the team still feels his presence” - RR share special video tribute for late Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently took to social media earlier today to pay a heartfelt tribute to their former captain and mentor, the late Shane Warne. The Aussie star was associated with the franchise right from the inaugural edition in 2008, where he guided them to a championship victory.

The legendary leg-spinner passed away on March 4 in Thailand. Several members of the cricket fraternity have since come forward to celebrate the cricketing icon's extraordinary life. The Rajasthan-based franchise shared a video in which several members of the team spoke about Warne's influence on them.

RR captain Sanju Samson mentioned that while Warne was a brilliant cricketer, he was also a great individual. He stated:

"I think he was a very special individual, a very special cricketer. for every cricketer in the world and it was the same for me."

Wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler pointed out how the champion cricketer had the ability to instill belief and confidence in the people around him. He explained:

"The belief he could instill in others, I think, was the biggest thing I took away, you know. Think he made you feel 10 feet tall when you were around him."

RR captioned the post:

“There are instances where you can say the team still feels his presence.”

It is worth mentioning that Shane Warne served as the team mentor for RR in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. The cricket star contributed significantly to the success of the side in the competition and was quite influential in the Rajasthan camp.

RR players to wear special jersey in their upcoming clash against MI as a tribute to Shane Warne

The Sanju Samson-led side will be seen in action on Saturday (April 30) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 44th league match of IPL 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

RR players will pay tribute to Shane Warne by donning a special jersey for the clash. The kit will sport the initials 'SW23' on the collars. The franchise shared images of the jersey on their social media handles.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan side have showcased stunning form in this year's cash-rich league. With six wins from eight fixtures, they are currently placed second in the IPL points table.

