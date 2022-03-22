[Watch] Young star Dewald Brevis bats like AB de Villiers in first nets session for MI ahead of IPL 2022

New Mumbai Indians (MI) recruit Dewald Brevis was impressive in his first nets session ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Brewis' batting style resembles that of South African veteran AB de Villiers and perhaps that's why he has been nicknamed 'Baby AB'.

Brevis played some grounded shots in the beginning to find the middle of his bat. But once he got into his groove, the youngster unleashed an array of big shots and also some smart reverse sweeps. His range of strokeplay proved that he is also a 360 degree player just like his idol de Villiers.

Here's the video of Dewald Brevis' first nets session for MI:

Can Dewald Brevis be the X-factor for MI in the middle-order?

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were the pillars of the dominant MI side in the IPL 2019 and 2020 seasons. However, in IPL 2021, Kishan showed that his game is better suited at the top of the order. He could open the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the upcoming season.

This opens up a spot in the top-order and Yadav would love to have some support from other MI batters. While many believe young Tilak Varma is the man who would probably take the No. 3 position in MI's starting XI, Brevis could also be an option for the five-time IPL champions.

Brevis had a sensational U19 World Cup this year, scoring 506 runs at a staggering average of 84.33 with three fifties and two hundreds to his name. While it remains to be seen whether he can replicate his form against much better bowling attacks, he can certainly be one of the players to watch out for.

The 18-year-old has tremendous self-belief and that's visible in the fearless brand of cricket that he plays. If MI somehow find a place for the youngster in their XI and he begins to fire consistently, he could certainly be a contender for the Emerging Player of the Tournament award.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra