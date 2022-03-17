Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara is confident of his team's chances in the upcoming 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

He believes they have a strong line-up this year and is hopeful of the side coming up with improved performances.

Sangakkara feels that Rajasthan have all the bases covered in their bowling department.

The inaugural IPL champions have proven spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in their squad alongside quality pacers such as Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"We know we had quite a bit of work to do in the off-season with regards to our team. I think we managed to identify the key areas which needed our attention and having had a proper process when it comes to selecting players at the auction, we managed to kind of hit the markers that we set for ourselves," said Sangakkara in a team statement.

"We've got the two best spinners in the IPL in terms of off-spin and leg-spin in Chahal and Ashwin. We have Boult, Prasidh, Saini, Coulter-Nile, McCoy, which makes up for a very exciting pace unit supported by of course the retentions of Yashasvi, Samson and Buttler," he added.

He also reckoned that Rajasthan have a lot of depth with the additions of players like Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Rassie van der Dussen.

Apart from their overseas signings, the Sri Lankan legend highlighted the presence of exciting Indian youngsters.

"We have secured depth in every department, with Neesham, Mitchell and van der Dussen being exciting cricketers. We’ve got some really exciting and young cricketers from India as well. The main thing is that we have a very competent side. We tried to get the core right and get the right players for the roles."

"Everyone will miss Shane Warne" - Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara also reacted to the untimely passing of Australian spin wizard Shane Warne, who was a former captain and mentor to the Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich league.

The 44-year-old stated that Shane Warne's demise was a great loss for cricketers, considering the immense knowledge he had of the game.

He added that he was friends with Warne and has enjoyed the conversations the two have had over the years.

"He's a great loss for the cricket world, a great loss for cricketers around the world, because he was such an approachable guy, who had great knowledge. He was a very good friend, and I really enjoyed my time with him, the conversations we used to have. I think everyone will miss him."

The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening clash of the season on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

