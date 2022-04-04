"We have seen how MS Dhoni has won such matches for his side" - RP Singh after CSK's 54-run loss to PBKS 

Former Indian pacer RP Singh believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is one of the best finishers in the game. He highlighted how the swashbuckler has on several occasions won matches for his side with his batting exploits.

The ex-cricketer made these remarks while speaking on Cricbuzz Live following Chennai's 54-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday. He suggested that CSK had got themselves in trouble after losing early wickets during their run chase.

MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube steadied the ship for their team with their partnership of 62 runs from 46 deliveries. Singh believes that having a seasoned campaigner like Dhoni would have benefited Dube.

He said:

"Anything is possible when MS Dhoni is at the crease. We have seen in the past how he has won such matches for his side. But in this game, CSK's top-order batters were dismissed early. Shivam Dube played fearlessly. He was able to form an important partnership in the middle because he had someone like MS Dhoni at the other end."

CSK had won the toss and elected to field first against PBKS at the Brabourne Stadium. Punjab managed to register an impressive total of 180, thanks to Liam Livingstone's knock of 60.

Chennai's top-order batter failed to make an impact in the contest. Despite Dhoni and Dube's inspiring partnership, they ended up losing the fixture by 54 runs after being bundled out for 126.

"I will not rule out CSK after just three defeats" - Pragyan Ojha

Speaking in the same video, Pragyan Ojha mentioned how CSK has often bounced back after a slow start in previous seasons. He suggested that while they have lost their first three matches in this year's cash-rich league, they still have a significant chance of staging a turnaround.

Ojha added that CSK should have looked to get closer to PBKS' target in order to maintain their net run rate. He pointed out that these things are likely to make a big impact towards the final phases of the tournament.

He said:

"CSK are a team who are known to make comebacks. I will not rule them out after just three defeats. While they usually focus on net run rate even if the target is out of their hands, they failed to do so against PBKS. Thing could have been slightly different if they had managed to play full 20 overs. These things become really crucial towards the business end of the tournament."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL of the #CSKvPBKS A look at the Points Table after Matchof the #TATAIPL 2022 A look at the Points Table after Match 1⃣1⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2022 🔽 #CSKvPBKS https://t.co/O0CNlPFrAd

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side are yet to get off the mark in the points table and are currently languishing at the bottom. They will next be seen in action on Saturday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium.

Edited by Diptanil Roy