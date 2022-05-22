×
"What was he saving review for, his retirement?!" - Furious fans slam captain Rishabh Pant for costing Delhi playoffs spot in IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant&#039;s dropped catch and missed review of Tim David cost Delhi a place in playoffs. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 22, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant had to pay a heavy price for his mistakes on the field as the Mumbai Indians (MI) eliminated their opponents from the race to the playoffs.

With this win, MI have sent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their third consecutive playoffs. Mumbai had a torrid IPL 2022 season overall, but managed to win four out of their last six games and finish the season on a high.

Rishabh Pant dropped a relatively easy catch of Dewald Brevis which cost DC 12 runs. Moreover, they could have dismissed Tim David for a golden duck had Pant reviewed the decision. However, he chose not to, and the hard-hitting right-hander plundered 34 runs off just 11 balls to take MI to the brink.

Fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for costing DC a place in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Some also hailed David for doing his former franchise a huge favor through an incredible knock.

Here are some of the reactions:

Rishabh Pant will use the saved referrals and open a Fixed deposit after the match.
Nitin Menon must be laughing at Rishabh Pant. Last time Pant was calling the umpires blind.
DC have paid the price at the business end of the season twice now because of Pant the captain. There's no way he should get a third. Losing half effectiveness of his batting for this captaincy isn't a good deal.
Hope next season they make Warner captain and we see a better version of Pant the batsman.
Tbh I don't want Pant to be captain. You can't manually create a skipper. Both KLR and Pant seem unnatural at it. This doesn't need to be seen as a huge black mark against them. Different players have diff roles
Pant single handedly trying his best to make RCB qualify? Romba nallavan la paavam.
5 overs left. Two reviews in hand for Delhi. MI's last recognised batsman at the crease & Rishab Pant refuses a review which proved to be out. What was he saving the review for, his retirement! This could save RCB's season!
Pant doesn't deserve to go to the Playoffs.
Pant said "I thought there was something but when I ask everyone, should I go, should I go but no one responded so didn't took the review".
Irrespective of what happens Pant should not be captain of any team ever
Pant's mistakes in the field will hide the fact that DC were poor with the ball. Spinners going for 65 in 7 runs was a poor effort on this pitch. And when that David incident happened, MI needed 65 off 32. To lose from there with almost an over left is partly due to poor bowling.
Rishabh Pant should be given an honorary Infosys offer letter by Bangalore.
Ponting imagining the moments when Pant played with his son and controlling himself. #IPL
Highlights already out on Hotstar for those who missed, Sarfu's reaction says it all... he kept convincing him to go for it, kept looking at the timer & when Pant shaked his head he was visibly disappointed. How easily he's blamed it on others... twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
The Moment. Pant may have dropped the ticket to Playoffs #DCvsMI
My man Pant literally fumbled the match in all three departments. Disappointing.
Pant's captaincy, Pant throwing away of games when DC were in control with the bat.....2 seasons in a row, Pant has cost DC big time and decisive ones. Tom Curran over Rabada, then this
Never ever Pant should be given Indian captaincy in future.Zero game sense, 2 reviews in the bag, 15th over of the match, last recognised batsman, tournament on the line.... Joker decides not to review
Pant bro there is no powercut in the stadium rnYou could have taken the DRS
A reminder that Tim David was out for a golden duck but Rishabh Pant decided not to review it. This has single handedly costed Delhi Capitals a playoff spot.
DC letting go Shreyas due to captaincy issue was never a good callRishabh Pant may/may not turn into a great captain, I think he should focus on his batting bc we’ve options for captaincy.Today, decisions as a captain would’ve made diff for DC but feel so bad to watch his face
Pathetic cricket by Pant this game. Dropped simple catch and then didn't even take review when he was so confident that David is out. Big Pant fan, but he has cost DC big time this game.
Again, I am no way defending Pant. Like I said earlier too that you can't blame umpires if you bottle it. But it's easy to forget rest of the inns and focus only on two balls.
Pant did more for RCB than Rohit.
Meet Pant the 12th man of HaaRCB https://t.co/tCP3KNuyey
Never liked anyone, including technology doing us any favours anyways- Rishabh Pant
A big thank you to rishabh pant from all mumbai and RCB fans ❤️🥰 https://t.co/3eZ2PldCXz
Always with Pant the batsman but he's just not made for captaincy. Give it to someone experienced and let that guy play freely.
Tim David is a aix-hitting sensation. Surprised he was benched for so many games by MI this season. Even more surprised Pant didn’t take a chance with DRS in the last over. He would have got David and possibly the match
Pant has lost the plot completely...
How is Rishabh Pant even a wicketkeeper when he can't even hear such clear knicks 😭😭
Only pant as captain could have stopped Australia from winning 1999, 2003 and 2007 world cup
Pant looks Clueless when plan A fails. DC is the strongest team on paper this season, they had one of the best coaching staffs in the tournament and yet they fail to qualify. DC shouldn't have left Shreyas Iyer imo
And now Pant's over compensating for not taking the review of Tim David. This is at least a foot outside leg stump. Can't blame anyone else now if DC bottle this.
Rishabh Pant completely bottled under pressure. Dropped a sitter, chose not to review when he had 2 left to a nick which was clearly caught on stump mic. Once again, a knockout game lost. Once again, major reason is Rishabh Pant the captain💔💔💔💔
Pant should stay away from captaincy, at least for his hairline, and give it to Shaw who already lost his
I speak for every DC fan when I say Rishabh Pant has ruined our beautiful franchise. We were finalists in 2020 season. Now we are out of the tournament.Thank you for ruining my franchise Rishabh Pant😔. twitter.com/bccinl/status/…
Injuries, covid everything aside if DC doesn't qualify then the sole reason is Rishabh Pant👍Pathetic captaincy and avg at max with the bat
If you ever feel brainless just remember pant was compared with MSD
Sanju Samson is so clear of this overrated pant >>>>#MIvsDC https://t.co/TQm1BJuR2M
Sanju faced more trolls in last season then this.... But we didn't cried about weak squad at all... We came back strong now we are in top 2 and 2 more wins needed for ipl trophy.. come back stronger.. you need to accept that you lost this match because of pant captaincy twitter.com/AakarshTweets/…
@Puneite_ @udit_buch Nah look at how Pant looking at Sarfraz jaise he's saying nick hai and then Sarfraz looking at clock, phir his disappointed face when Pant said no https://t.co/WUqY5mNGp8
In a parallel universe Pant takes that review immediately. David walks off. MI get bundled out for 120. Delhi walk into the playoffs, wallop Lucknow, inch ahead of Rajasthan and then eviscerate Gujarat to claim their first IPL 🙂
Kingfisher must give one full Beer crate to Rishab Pant as a complimentary gift for not using DRS.

Rishabh Pant, DC bowlers will look back at 'what could have been

Although 160 wasn't a daunting target, DC got off to a great start as they kept MI's run-rate under control. Khaleel Ahmed was all over Rohit Sharma with some excellent swing bowling and Anrich Nortje ended the MI captain's miserable stay at the crease.

However, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis then got together and steadied the MI ship. The two youngsters showed great maturity in the strike rotation and also didn't shy away from playing the big shots.

Kishan was dismissed just short of his fifty and Brevis chopped one on while trying to hit it out of the ground. Delhi were right back in the game and with 65 needed off 33, could have been in the driver's seat had Pant reviewed Tim David's catch-behind appeal.

The 26-year-old began exactly where he left off in his last game as he smashed the DC bowlers into orbit. His quickfire 34 broke the back of the chase and Ramandeep Singh then applied the finishing touches.

