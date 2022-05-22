"What was he saving review for, his retirement?!" - Furious fans slam captain Rishabh Pant for costing Delhi playoffs spot in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant had to pay a heavy price for his mistakes on the field as the Mumbai Indians (MI) eliminated their opponents from the race to the playoffs.
With this win, MI have sent the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to their third consecutive playoffs. Mumbai had a torrid IPL 2022 season overall, but managed to win four out of their last six games and finish the season on a high.
Rishabh Pant dropped a relatively easy catch of Dewald Brevis which cost DC 12 runs. Moreover, they could have dismissed Tim David for a golden duck had Pant reviewed the decision. However, he chose not to, and the hard-hitting right-hander plundered 34 runs off just 11 balls to take MI to the brink.
Fans on Twitter trolled Rishabh Pant for costing DC a place in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year. Some also hailed David for doing his former franchise a huge favor through an incredible knock.
Rishabh Pant, DC bowlers will look back at 'what could have been
Although 160 wasn't a daunting target, DC got off to a great start as they kept MI's run-rate under control. Khaleel Ahmed was all over Rohit Sharma with some excellent swing bowling and Anrich Nortje ended the MI captain's miserable stay at the crease.
However, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis then got together and steadied the MI ship. The two youngsters showed great maturity in the strike rotation and also didn't shy away from playing the big shots.
Kishan was dismissed just short of his fifty and Brevis chopped one on while trying to hit it out of the ground. Delhi were right back in the game and with 65 needed off 33, could have been in the driver's seat had Pant reviewed Tim David's catch-behind appeal.
The 26-year-old began exactly where he left off in his last game as he smashed the DC bowlers into orbit. His quickfire 34 broke the back of the chase and Ramandeep Singh then applied the finishing touches.