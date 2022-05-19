"When they lose, they don't just lose two points but also dent their net run rate"- Aakash Chopra on RCB's problems in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be feeling the pinch of their dented net run rate this season. The 44-year-old pointed out that whenever Bengaluru have lost this season, they have done so by a significant margin, which has had an effect on their net run rate.

Aakash Chopra specifically spoke about their game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), where they were bundled out for just 68 and the opposition chased it down in eight overs.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Chopra had to say about the importance of net run rates towards the business end of the IPL:

"Another problem with this team (RCB) is that when they lose, they don't just lose two points but also dent their net run rate. They get all out on 68 and sink further when they let the opposition chase it down in eight overs."

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky Whatever NRR RCB gained because of that big win against SRH, they lost it today and back to the square one. Now to qualify, they not only have to win against table toppers GT but also will have to make up for the 68 all out by winning big, which frankly seems like impossible. Whatever NRR RCB gained because of that big win against SRH, they lost it today and back to the square one. Now to qualify, they not only have to win against table toppers GT but also will have to make up for the 68 all out by winning big, which frankly seems like impossible.

The kids have taken care of RCB's batting: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has been impressed with the performances of youngsters like Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror and Shahbaz Ahmed due to their consistent contributions to RCB's success this season.

The 44-year-old also spoke about how crucial the resurgence of the experienced Dinesh Karthik has been in his team's race to the playoffs.

Although big players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis haven't been consistent, Chopra feels this encounter will bring the best out of Maxwell. He stated:

"The kids, the uncapped Indians like Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and also Dinesh Karthik have taken care of their batting so far. But till your 'big three' of Kohli, Faf and Maxwell don't fire, it won't make much of a difference. I feel Maxwell will play a big knock today."

Bengaluru's lower middle-order has been robust this season. But they will badly need their big guns in the top order to fire if they want to beat Gujarat Titans comprehensively.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava