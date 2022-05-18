"Whenever I take a wicket, Dale Steyn does this" - Umran Malik reveals story behind his chainsaw celebration

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik was one of the top performers with the ball for his side during their recent clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday.

He bagged three wickets in the encounter and was instrumental in the team's three-wicket win.

Speaking in a post-match interview, SRH's Umran Malik revealed the inspiration behind his famous chainsaw celebration.

He disclosed that whenever he would take a wicket in the nets, bowling coach Dale Steyn would do that particular celebration.

The talented youngster added that he also tried doing it on one occasion and since then it has become his go-to celebration. The tearaway pacer did the Steyn-inspired celebration in the game against MI as well.

Umran Malik said:

"Dale Steyn is the umpire during net sessions and whenever I take a wicket, he does this kind of a celebration. I tried it one day, and since then it has become a habit. I am getting to learn a lot from Steyn and he is a cricketing legend. Even when we bowl for three hours in the nets, he is always there with us."

Malik didn't have an ideal start against MI, as he conceded 17runs in his first over. However, he made a thumping comeback in his subsequent two overs by dismissing the likes of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Daniel Sams.

"Nobody would play tennis ball cricket with me because of my pace" - SRH pacer Umran Malik on his bowling speed

Umran Malik has troubled batters with his express pace in this year's cash-rich league. The 22-year-old has been constantly cloaking the 150 kph mark on the speed gun this season.

The right-armer stated that he has played a lot of tennis ball cricket and mentioned that he would terrorize batters with his speed. He opined that playing with a tennis ball helped him bowl quick with a leather ball as well.

He added:

"I bowl fast and I push my body to generate that pace. I used to play tennis ball cricket and there too I bowled very fast yorkers. Nobody would play tennis ball cricket with me because of the same. It helped me a lot with my pace as the ball is lighter."

The bowler has featured in 13 games so far this season and has claimed 21 wickets from the same. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for SRH in IPL 2022. Furthermore, he is also only the second pacer after Kagiso Rabada to take more than 20 wickets in the latest edition.

