IPL 2022: "Whenever he thinks too much, he makes mistakes" - RP Singh on Dinesh Karthik

RP Singh has revealed a peculiar idiosyncrasy of Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. He stated that the veteran often makes mistakes when his mind isn't clear. The former pacer, who has played with Karthik since their Under-19 days, says fewer deliveries bring the best out of the 36-year-old.

Singh's comments came before the Royal Challengers Bangalore's clash against Punjab Kings on Friday (May 13) in IPL 2022. Punjab won the game by 54 runs as RCB failed to chase 209 runs.

Karthik scored just 11 (11) in this game but this was only his fifth dismissal in 13 innings this season. He has the best strike rate (192.57) among batters with at least 75 runs in the season and also boasts a stellar average of 57.

Singh talked about the gloveman's body language and even called him better than the Kings' explosive middle-order batter Liam Livingstone. He told Cricbuzz:

"Dinesh Karthik was my batchmate in the U-19 World Cup. He used to get run-out then as well, there's no change in that! (chuckles) Whenever he thinks too much, he makes mistakes. That's the kind of character he is. Give him less time to think, he'll do really well. When he knows he has to play 10 off the 20 deliveries left, he brings out his best performance."

He added:

"You know how a cocky guys does it? He thinks he has to do it and will hit whenever the ball is on his radar. You'll know it from his body language. He's the best player for this number of remaining deliveries. And if you compare him with Liam Livingstone, I believe he has the upper hand because he has played a lot of knocks and won his team matches."

Though his overall performance might be better, Livingstone beat him for it on Friday. The Englishman bashed a 42-ball 70 with five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 166.67, taking the Kings to a match-winning total of 209-9.

Virender Sehwag weighs in on Liam Livingstone vs Dinesh Karthik comparison

In the same interaction, former India opener Virender Sehwag lauded Livingstone for doing well even without any support. However, he rued that the English cricketer hasn't been able to finish games on his own. He said if Livingstone also comes out from an innings without getting out, "he won't let Punjab lose the match". Sehwag said:

"He's done well without any support. But he hasn't finished matches... There's just one 'star' beside his name - that 30 (10) not out whereas there is a 'star' besides Dinesh Karthik's name on two-three occasions which means he has played the whole 20 overs. The day he also sticks along for 20 overs for Punjab, earns that 'star', he won't let Punjab lose the match."

The Royal Challengers have just one match left to make that playoffs spot their own, whereas the Kings have two games in hand to secure 16 points. RCB are currently fourth with 14 points while PBKS are sixth with 12 points.

Edited by Aditya Singh