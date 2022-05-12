IPL 2022: Why was DRS not available for today's CSK vs MI match?

The Decision Review System (DRS) was temporarily unavailable for Thursday's high-profile IPL 2022 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) due to a power cut in Mumbai where the host Wankhede Stadium is situated.

Starting in 2008, DRS has become a crucial piece of technology in modern-day cricket. If any of the teams don't agree with the on-field umpire's decision on an appeal for the wicket, they are allowed to review it to the third umpire using DRS.

In IPL 2022, both teams are allowed to use the technology twice in each innings.

Its absence was felt immediately in two of the Super Kings' first three wickets in the match. Opener Devon Conway, who has been in supreme form of late, got hit on the pads around leg-stump by an in-swinger from left-arm pacer Daniel Sams.

The umpire gave it out but it was clearly missing leg stump and Conway's partner Ruturaj Gaikwad perhaps saw the same and urged him to take the review.

However, the umpire informed the New Zealand international about the issue, sending him on a long walk back to the pavilion.

DRS restored after 1.4 overs

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Uthupa wants a review too, which us not possible as power was not restored. It has now but CSK will be mighty miffed as they have lost two top order batsmen. Will DRS be disallowed for the same period when Mumbai bat? Uthupa wants a review too, which us not possible as power was not restored. It has now but CSK will be mighty miffed as they have lost two top order batsmen. Will DRS be disallowed for the same period when Mumbai bat?

The technology was restored after 1.4 overs, but not before the Super Kings missed another opportunity to review a dicey decision.

Robin Uthappa was pinned on the pads by Jasprit Bumrah on the fourth delivery of the second over and the impact looked around the off-stump, perhaps a bit outside. Uthappa wanted to review as well but couldn't and had to trudge back.

The two wickets and Moeen Ali's dismissal in Sams' over reduced the Super Kings to 5-3 in just two overs. To make matters worse, Gaikwad flirted with a wide ball and lost his wicket to Sams in the fifth over.

Skipper MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu are now attempting to rebuild to a respectable total.

