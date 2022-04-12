IPL 2022: Why is Harshal Patel not playing today's RCB vs CSK match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s lead fast bowler Harshal Patel won't feature in the team's IPL 2022 game against rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday due to a personal bereavement.

Patel left the team's bio-secure bubble on Saturday after learning about the tragic death of his sister. It's not clear when he'll return, although an IPL source recently told news agency PTI that he might rejoin the team soon. RCB players will wear black armbands in the game to pay their condolences.

The source said:

"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune. He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12."

Whenever he returns, he'll likely have to undergo a three-day mandatory quarantine.

RCB will certainly miss the 31-year-old's prowess and experience. He was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2021 with 32 scalps - the joint-best in tournament history. This season, he is RCB's second-highest wicket-taker currently with six wickets.

A death-over specialist, Patel is also a handy batting option in the lower order.

RCB's playing XI vs CSK without Harshal Patel

RCB have brought in 24-year-old batting all-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai as Harshal Patel's replacement. The Goa player has featured in 22 domestic T20s, scoring 443 runs and taking two wickets.

Though they don't have Patel, RCB have been boosted by the return of Josh Hazlewood. The Australian hit-the-deck pacer has been brilliant in the shortest format in the last few years and can be a game changer. He has come in in place of English all-rounder David Willey.

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep.

