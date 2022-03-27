IPL 2022: Why is Ishan Kishan not keeping wickets in today's MI vs DC match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has injured his toe and will not take the field in the second innings of Sunday's IPL 2022 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The five-time champions have called up youngster Aryan Juyal to keep wickets in his absence.

DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and put the Mumbai Indians in to bat. Partnering Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, Kishan played a scintillating knock, hitting 82 off just 48 balls, including 11 fours and two maximums.

He top-scored in the innings and led his team to a competitive total of 177-5.

However, in the 18th over of the innings, he was hit on the left toe by a yorker from Shardul Thakur. The batter had shuffled across and attempted a heave but missed, allowing the ball to hit the boot.

As Shardul Thakur appealed for LBW - which was turned down - Kishan limped and hobbled down for a single.

In a statement on their official Twitter handle, the Mumbai Indians confirmed the development, saying the opener had been sent for a scan. The franchise said:

"Ishan Kishan has had a scan on his toe & will not be keeping, Aryan Juyal comes into the side."

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #दिलखोलके #DCvMI #TATAIPL Ishan Kishan has had a scan on his toe & will not be keeping, Aryan Juyal comes into the side Ishan Kishan has had a scan on his toe & will not be keeping, Aryan Juyal comes into the side 🙌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #दिलखोलके #DCvMI #TATAIPL

Being the opener, top-order enforcer and lead wicketkeeper, Kishan is a crucial player for the Mumbai Indians. He was signed for a record INR 15.25 crore in the auction and the franchise will hope the injury isn't serious.

Who is Aryan Juyal, Ishan Kishan's replacement in MI vs DC match?

Aryan Juyal is a 20-year-old 'keeper-batter from Uttarakhand who has represented India in the 2018 U-19 World Cup. In seven domestic T20s, Juyal has scored 67 runs at an average of 16.75 and a strike rate of 124.07.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar