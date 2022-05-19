IPL 2022: Why is Mohammed Siraj not playing today's RCB vs GT match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have dropped pacer Mohammed Siraj from their XI for their must-win IPL 2022 game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. Former SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Siddarth Kaul has replaced him in the playing XI.

Despite coming into the season off a brilliant international stint, Siraj has struggled for form in this season's IPL. In 13 games, he has picked up eight wickets but at a career-worst economy rate of 9.82. The team particularly missed his best form in the powerplay: his economy rate jumping from 6.43 in 2021 to 9.80 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers have picked the fewest wickets in the first six overs - 14 - which is almost half that of the Titans, who lead the category this season.

At the toss, Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis said that Siraj was replaced by Kaul, as the team hopes to fare better in the powerplay. Kaul was a surprise choice, though. In 44 IPL IPL games, he has taken 58 wickets, but only 12 have come in the powerplay, while 25 have come in the slog overs.

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Siraj call was on the cards but just feels odd they did it ahead of possibly their biggest game of the season, big onus on Kaul. Siraj call was on the cards but just feels odd they did it ahead of possibly their biggest game of the season, big onus on Kaul.

Kaul is widely considered a death-overs specialist as well. It's in this phase where he uses his experience and slower-ball variations to deceive batters, much like Harshal Patel. The Wankhede pitch could suit him in this regard but how much impact he can have in the powerplay remains to be seen.

However, what works in his favour is that he has worked on his batting and might provide the Royal Challengers with more depth in the lower order.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI without Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood.

Edited by Bhargav