IPL 2022: Why are Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel not playing today's DC vs SRH match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) have made as many as four changes to their lineup for Thursday's (5 May) IPL 2022 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad. Opener Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and left-arm pacers Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakariya are all missing out.

Skipper Rishabh Pant didn't specify the reasons for all the changes at the toss. He only mentioned that while 'some' were forced, others were made keeping the nature of the track in mind, before adding that Axar was injured. There has been no confirmation on the possible injuries from the franchise or the IPL yet. Here's what Rishabh said:

"Some of them are forced because of the injuries. Axar got injured. A few changes are according to the wicket. We didn't want to add an extra spinner in these kinds of tracks because Lalit is already playing. So we thought we will add an extra batsman who'll give us some extra [runs] at the later half of the innings."

Those extra runs are likely to come from Ripal Patel, who has replaced Axar. The right-hander doesn't have much to show from his two games in the IPL, but has scored 299 runs from 19 domestic T20s at a strike rate of just under 155.

Mandeep Singh will open in place of Shaw. The right-handed batter played two games earlier in the season but didn't impress, scoring a two-ball duck and an 18 (16) from the No. 3 spot. He is considered an under-achiever in the IPL and this might be a good chance to change that narrative.

Khaleel Ahmed, who started the season brilliantly before picking up a hamstring injury, has returned to the 11. He has taken 11 wickets from six games at an average of 17.27, something which Sakariya couldn't replicate as a substitute.

Mustafizur was decent with the ball, but Delhi have perhaps realized the importance of the raw pace that Anrich Nortje brings to the table. The South African was probably rushed out of a major injury when he played his first game early in the season. He conceded 35 runs from 2.2 overs and was barred from bowling further for hurling two beamers. If fit, he could prove to be a game-changer.

DC playing XI: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, and Anrich Nortje.

