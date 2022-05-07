IPL 2022: Why is Umesh Yadav not playing today's KKR vs LSG match?

In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) qualification hopes, their top wicket-taker so far this season, Umesh Yadav, has suffered a calf injury. As a result, he will miss out on the playing XI for Saturday's IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Pune.

Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer revealed this information at the toss, suggesting that the injury happened in the final stages of their match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. He also named youngster Harshit Rana as the replacement.

"We've just got one change. Unfortunately, Umesh pulled his calf muscles at the end so Harshit Rana comes in for him."

The two-time champions are placed eighth in the points table. Critics have pointed to their constant team changes and selection inconsistencies as one of the reasons for their fluctuating performance.

Captain Iyer admitted that he would've liked a more settled team but added that a large number of injuries haven't allowed him that luxury.

"See, it's really important as a captain to have a great combination right from the start, but you know, there are so many injuries and niggles that keep happening because it's such a big tournament and you have to keep chopping and changing every now and then. But that's part and parcel of the game."

Umesh Yadav has been the Knight Riders' best bowler this season with 15 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 19.07 - his personal best in the IPL. 20 year old Harshit Rana did well (1/24) on his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals. But he doesn't have the experience to fill the senior pacer's shoes just yet.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI without Umesh Yadav

Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Harshit Rana.

