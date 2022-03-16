"Will definitely carry a red ball for tips" - Riyan Parag keen to learn from Ashwin ahead of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag is looking foward to learning a lot from veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the IPL 2022 season. Ashwin was picked by RR in the auction for INR 5 crore and will add a lot of experience to their ranks.

The 35-year-old recently broke Kapil Dev's record to become the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. Riyan Parag is keen to improve his bowling in red-ball cricket by picking up a thing or two from Ashwin.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, here's what Parag had to say about the off-spinner:

"That will definitely be Ashwin... If not the best ever, he's like one of the best off-spinners going around in the world. I'll definitely try to carry a red ball with me in the tournament so that I can get a few tips."

The young all-rounder understands that to be successful in white-ball cricket, one needs to have a number of varieties up his sleeve. Keen to learn some tricks from Ashwin, he said:

"But even with the white ball, I think if I can pick his brains on the varieties and all the mysteries. I think my white-ball bowling is going to be much better after the season."

Ashwin 🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99 . I am here now @rajasthanroyals Thought I would just quietly blend in. I am here now @rajasthanroyals Thought I would just quietly blend in😂. I am here now https://t.co/oZ1TbiMZHc

Delighted to be bought back by RR: Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has been with RR for the past three seasons and was bought back by the franchise in the IPL 2022 auction for INR 3.8 crore. It was heartening for the 20-year-old to see his beloved franchise show faith in him again.

Determined to live up to their trust, he said:

"I started my IPL journey at the Royals, and I'm delighted that I was bought back. I know there were four teams involved in the bidding and it was nice to see that because that means I've been doing something right. Why this team means so much to me is because of the very family vibe, where everyone takes care of you, everyone is very friendly and approachable."

Parag is coming into IPL 2022 on the back of an impressive Ranji Trophy campaign with Assam. In six innings, he amassed 293 runs with a highest score of 91 and also managed to pick up seven wickets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee