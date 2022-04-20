"Will need 1-2 more games to understand each other" - Prithvi Shaw ahead of game against PBKS in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw has accepted that his team hasn't got off to the greatest of starts in the IPL 2022 season. The Capitals have won just two out of their five games so far and are languishing in eighth position in the table.

However, the 22-year-old feels that with a number of newcomers in the team due to the mega auction, it is natural that players might take a bit of time to get into their groove.

Speaking in a video posted by DC on YouTube, Shaw opined that in a couple of games' time, the Capitals will play like a well-oiled machine. He said:

"Now that 4-5 games are over, we are starting to understand how to play with respect to each other. It is a new team this year with some new faces, so it will take a bit of time to get adjusted. In the two games that we won, we went in with good strategy and tactics. But I think we will need 1-2 more games to understand each other. So we have time to correct our mistakes and execute our roles from the next game."

No one needs to be individually told about their role: Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw believes that there is no need to press the panic button as far as DC are concerned, as there are many games remaining in the league phase.

The 22-year-old reckons that there are a number of match-winners in their ranks who know what needs to be done, just that they need to click together as a team. He stated:

"I think this is just the start. Only five matches have been played and a lot of games remain. As a team, we need to work on a lot of things because as individuals, each one knows their role as the players are experienced. No one needs to be individually told about their role. When we think about what needs to be done as a team, the difference will be seen on the field and so will the results."

With a number of COVID-19 cases reported in the DC camp, there are still doubts about their encounter with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking place tonight.

