"Will trust Siraj in wheelchair over Hazlewood at death!" - Fans troll RCB bowling after Bairstow-Livingstone blitz in IPL 2022

Mohammed Siraj (L) and Josh Hazlewood conceded 100 runs in their combined six overs. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 13, 2022 10:40 PM IST
News

It was an off-day for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood as the duo leaked a staggering 100 runs in their six overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) played a huge role in taking PBKS to a mammoth total of 209/9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Although Harshal Patel (4/34) was great at the death, RCB will need to chase down this huge score to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top two.

Fans on Twitter were furious to see the RCB bowlers, especially Siraj and Hazlewood, leak so many runs. Some fans also hailed Bairstow and Livingstone for their knocks and trolled the Bangalore bowlers for proving to be highly expensive.

Here are some of the reactions:

Liam Freak Livingstone, what a lovely clean hitter man.
Siraj hasn't completed his quote in consecutive games.2 overs today3 overs vs SRH2 overs vs CSK
Bairstow broke RCB from start. Livingstone only extended that damage. Lost the game with that powerplay.At least save NRR man
BBL fraud level bowling by Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood punished all the RCB fans who laughed at CSK yesterday. True loyal CSKian. 💛 #IPL
Hazlewood + Siraj: 0/100(6).
Jeez, Hazlewood. 64 runs!!!
Bairstow arre$ted by academy officials for promoting Anti-TukTuk element in IPL, he is spoiling the mindset of young generation😤😡 #RCBvPBKS https://t.co/VjWRvBA3TR
Good thing about Livingston's sixes is you can buy cheaper tickets and expect the six coming to your stand.
Itne RCB 40 over me bana de.
First T20 fifty for my boy Hazlewood in the IPL.So proud of him, Faf depriving Siraj of a chance to get to that 50 by not giving him another over here.#IPL2022
#RCBvsPBKS #livingstone #Hazlewood #Siraj Wanindu Hasaranga vs other RCB bowlers today: https://t.co/zhkozwGYRs
Don't Troll Siraj and Hazlewood, they have played for Humanity 😌 twitter.com/Elon_mishra/st… https://t.co/jQwkNTW8cW
100 partnership between Hazlewood and Siraj of just 36 ballsTrue match winners
Hazlewood + Siraj: 0/100(6). RCB blood 🔥🔥Most destructive combo.This pair can win the opposition team from any position. Peak RCB.#RCBvsPBKS twitter.com/The_kafir_boy_…
Warner scores fifties in PP for funBairstow did score one in PP todayBut Hazlewood + Siraj scored 100*(36)Most destructive pair ever 💥
Bhai I thought Hazlewood will help Siraj back to formYe toh khud Siraj ban gaya
Pbks batters to Hazlewood and siraj https://t.co/uHoeuuSmCP
Will trust siraj on wheelchair over hazlewood at deathSo easy to line up and launch
This isn't what I expected what would happen when Hazlewood and siraj bowl together 😭😭😭😭
@WasimJaffer14 #RCBvsPBKS #IPL2022 Siraj(36)+Hazlewood(64) = 100 Them to Bairstow & Livingstone: https://t.co/LqQETZoVkE
Siraj bhai rehem kro 😭😭😭
Siraj is this generation’s Sreesanth
Siraj this season bowls one awesome ball that will either be drop catch, umpire call... And the other 5 balls he bowls without any brain.
RCB fans expected Kohli of 2016 and the Siraj of 2021. They got the Kohli of 2022 and Siraj of 2018 😭😭😭
India is a country where player like Siraj makes his T20 India debut ahead of Arshdeep Singh.
Siraj should be nowhere near the t20 wc squad
Hazlewood 4-0-64-0 https://t.co/HUkEOT0CxQ
Belt treatment for Hazlewood...win for humanity
Josh Hazlewood Today 💔 https://t.co/U9CFBQzF1F
You can take Josh Hazlewood out of CSK. But you cannot take the CSK out of Josh Hazlewood. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…
Hazlewood doesn't like Brabourne Stadium
@mufaddal_vohra RCB ruined two CSK bloods Faf and Hazlewood .This franchise doesnt deserve a trophy
This Bairstow attack on Hazlewood is like the attack on Nannes by Gilchrist in 2009 IPL semi final.
Hazlewood Pic 1 - Under Dhoni Pic 2 - After join with Peeda Kohli https://t.co/ye4LD10QJC
Most runs conceded by overseas pacers in an IPL innings :-0/64 - Josh Hazlewood vs PBKS, today0/63 - Marco Jansen vs GT, 20220/62 - Michael Neser vs RCB, 20130/61 - Lungi Ngidi vs MI, 2021#IPL2022 #RCBvsPBKS
#RCBvPBKS65 runs partnership for Siraj and Hazlewood in just 4 overs, but nobody appreciating them just because they are playing for RCB. Unreal hatred 💔 https://t.co/SbOI1YmTxC
@mufaddal_vohra Josh Hazlewood tonight https://t.co/AYDNOdvk4C

Bairstow, Livingstone punctured RCB's bowling attack

Jonny Bairstow set the tempo for Punjab's innings right from the get-go as he took down Hazlewood in his first over. The English opener massacred Siraj too and ensured PBKS scored 83 runs in the powerplay despite losing the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed did slow things down nicely for RCB by picking up the big wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Bairstow respectively. But Liam Livingstone was still at the crease and this time had a different approach to his innings.

Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal consolidated Punjab's innings and ensured that they didn't taper off towards the end of their innings. The all-rounder picked his moment to attack the bowlers and scored a well-compiled fifty.

After smartly playing out Hasaranga and Harshal Patel till the penultimate over, Livingstone smashed Hazlewood to all parts of the ground as the Australian pacer ended up with the costliest figures (0/64) so far this season.

Although they lost a cluster of wickets towards the end, Punjab will be happy with the total that they have got. If they are able to pick early wickets, Bangalore will be under real pressure despite the pitch being good for batting.

