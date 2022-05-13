"Will trust Siraj in wheelchair over Hazlewood at death!" - Fans troll RCB bowling after Bairstow-Livingstone blitz in IPL 2022

It was an off-day for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood as the duo leaked a staggering 100 runs in their six overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) played a huge role in taking PBKS to a mammoth total of 209/9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Although Harshal Patel (4/34) was great at the death, RCB will need to chase down this huge score to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top two.
Fans on Twitter were furious to see the RCB bowlers, especially Siraj and Hazlewood, leak so many runs. Some fans also hailed Bairstow and Livingstone for their knocks and trolled the Bangalore bowlers for proving to be highly expensive.
Bairstow, Livingstone punctured RCB's bowling attack
Jonny Bairstow set the tempo for Punjab's innings right from the get-go as he took down Hazlewood in his first over. The English opener massacred Siraj too and ensured PBKS scored 83 runs in the powerplay despite losing the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.
Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed did slow things down nicely for RCB by picking up the big wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Bairstow respectively. But Liam Livingstone was still at the crease and this time had a different approach to his innings.
Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal consolidated Punjab's innings and ensured that they didn't taper off towards the end of their innings. The all-rounder picked his moment to attack the bowlers and scored a well-compiled fifty.
After smartly playing out Hasaranga and Harshal Patel till the penultimate over, Livingstone smashed Hazlewood to all parts of the ground as the Australian pacer ended up with the costliest figures (0/64) so far this season.
Although they lost a cluster of wickets towards the end, Punjab will be happy with the total that they have got. If they are able to pick early wickets, Bangalore will be under real pressure despite the pitch being good for batting.