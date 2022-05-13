"Will trust Siraj in wheelchair over Hazlewood at death!" - Fans troll RCB bowling after Bairstow-Livingstone blitz in IPL 2022

It was an off-day for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood as the duo leaked a staggering 100 runs in their six overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Jonny Bairstow (66 off 29) and Liam Livingstone (70 off 42) played a huge role in taking PBKS to a mammoth total of 209/9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Although Harshal Patel (4/34) was great at the death, RCB will need to chase down this huge score to keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top two.

Fans on Twitter were furious to see the RCB bowlers, especially Siraj and Hazlewood, leak so many runs. Some fans also hailed Bairstow and Livingstone for their knocks and trolled the Bangalore bowlers for proving to be highly expensive.

Here are some of the reactions:

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Liam Freak Livingstone, what a lovely clean hitter man. Liam Freak Livingstone, what a lovely clean hitter man.

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Bairstow broke RCB from start. Livingstone only extended that damage. Lost the game with that powerplay.



Udit @udit_buch BBL fraud level bowling by Hazlewood BBL fraud level bowling by Hazlewood

Silly Point @FarziCricketer #IPL Josh Hazlewood punished all the RCB fans who laughed at CSK yesterday. True loyal CSKian. Josh Hazlewood punished all the RCB fans who laughed at CSK yesterday. True loyal CSKian. 💛 #IPL

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #RCBvPBKS Bairstow arre$ted by academy officials for promoting Anti-TukTuk element in IPL, he is spoiling the mindset of young generation Bairstow arre$ted by academy officials for promoting Anti-TukTuk element in IPL, he is spoiling the mindset of young generation😤😡 #RCBvPBKS https://t.co/VjWRvBA3TR

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Good thing about Livingston's sixes is you can buy cheaper tickets and expect the six coming to your stand. Good thing about Livingston's sixes is you can buy cheaper tickets and expect the six coming to your stand.

Udit @udit_buch Itne RCB 40 over me bana de. Itne RCB 40 over me bana de.

Dhruv @RogueRook81 Will trust siraj on wheelchair over hazlewood at death



So easy to line up and launch Will trust siraj on wheelchair over hazlewood at deathSo easy to line up and launch

Bharath @eabc_02 This isn't what I expected what would happen when Hazlewood and siraj bowl together This isn't what I expected what would happen when Hazlewood and siraj bowl together 😭😭😭😭

harsh 👑 @RCBHT17 Siraj bhai rehem kro Siraj bhai rehem kro 😭😭😭

Dweplea @dweplea Siraj is this generation’s Sreesanth Siraj is this generation’s Sreesanth

Sai @akakrcb6 Siraj this season bowls one awesome ball that will either be drop catch, umpire call... And the other 5 balls he bowls without any brain. Siraj this season bowls one awesome ball that will either be drop catch, umpire call... And the other 5 balls he bowls without any brain.

Sayeshaa @Sayy_tweets India is a country where player like Siraj makes his T20 India debut ahead of Arshdeep Singh. India is a country where player like Siraj makes his T20 India debut ahead of Arshdeep Singh.

Vigilante @vigil_nte Siraj should be nowhere near the t20 wc squad Siraj should be nowhere near the t20 wc squad

JSK @imjsk27 Belt treatment for Hazlewood...win for humanity Belt treatment for Hazlewood...win for humanity

tanya @traumatied Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hazlewood + Siraj: 0/100(6). Hazlewood + Siraj: 0/100(6). You can take Josh Hazlewood out of CSK. But you cannot take the CSK out of Josh Hazlewood. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… You can take Josh Hazlewood out of CSK. But you cannot take the CSK out of Josh Hazlewood. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Hazlewood doesn't like Brabourne Stadium Hazlewood doesn't like Brabourne Stadium

; @speak_____facts



This franchise doesnt deserve a trophy @mufaddal_vohra RCB ruined two CSK bloods Faf and Hazlewood .This franchise doesnt deserve a trophy @mufaddal_vohra RCB ruined two CSK bloods Faf and Hazlewood .This franchise doesnt deserve a trophy

Satwik @satwik507 This Bairstow attack on Hazlewood is like the attack on Nannes by Gilchrist in 2009 IPL semi final. This Bairstow attack on Hazlewood is like the attack on Nannes by Gilchrist in 2009 IPL semi final.

Bairstow, Livingstone punctured RCB's bowling attack

Jonny Bairstow set the tempo for Punjab's innings right from the get-go as he took down Hazlewood in his first over. The English opener massacred Siraj too and ensured PBKS scored 83 runs in the powerplay despite losing the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed did slow things down nicely for RCB by picking up the big wickets of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Bairstow respectively. But Liam Livingstone was still at the crease and this time had a different approach to his innings.

Livingstone and Mayank Agarwal consolidated Punjab's innings and ensured that they didn't taper off towards the end of their innings. The all-rounder picked his moment to attack the bowlers and scored a well-compiled fifty.

After smartly playing out Hasaranga and Harshal Patel till the penultimate over, Livingstone smashed Hazlewood to all parts of the ground as the Australian pacer ended up with the costliest figures (0/64) so far this season.

Although they lost a cluster of wickets towards the end, Punjab will be happy with the total that they have got. If they are able to pick early wickets, Bangalore will be under real pressure despite the pitch being good for batting.

Edited by Parimal