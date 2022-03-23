IPL 2022: "Work hard on bowling and fitness"- Virat Kohli's advice to SRH's express pacer Umran Malik

Young Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik recently revealed that former Indian captain Virat Kohli advised him to work hard on his bowling and improve fitness. The former skipper also told Malik not to worry too much about getting selected for the Indian team.

Malik burst onto the scene during IPL 2021 when he turned up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad side and bowled at high speeds of around 150 kmph. Bowlers with such pace are a rare commodity in India, which thrust the 22-year-old into the spotlight immediately.

Malik was later retained by SRH for ₹4 crores ahead of the mega-auction. It will be interesting to see how he performs for the Hyderabad side this season. Consistent performances in IPL 2022 might open the doors for his selection in the Indian team.

While speaking to India.com, Malik opened up about his conversation with Virat Kohli and said:

"Virat Kohli spoke to me and told me to work on my bowling and improve my fitness. He told me to work hard and once you do that, the India cap is not too far away. He said I will get my chance when the time comes."

"It remains to be seen how he performs with the pressure of expectations"- Wasim Jaffer about Umran Malik

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer expressed excitement to see how Umran Malik performs in IPL 2022 with the added pressure of a hefty price tag of four crores. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer gave his opinion on the talented Jammu and Kashmir youngster and said:

“Umran Malik was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad. It remains to be seen how he performs with the pressure of expectations, having been retained. He is somebody who bowls 150 clicks (kph). It will be really interesting to see how he turns up in the tournament this time.”

Malik will be in contention for a spot in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for their IPL 2022 opener against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

